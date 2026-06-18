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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: June 18, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:24 PM EDT
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As Fort Wayne City Council decides whether to renew its contract with Flock Safety for its license plate-reading cameras, they heard a presentation from the company and law enforcement Tuesday night.

The U.S Department of Education approved Indiana's request to consolidate about $50 million dollars of various federal funding streams into a single pool of money.

New data from United Way found that over a third of households in Indiana are struggling to afford basic necessities—including housing, childcare, food, transportation and healthcare.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who &amp; What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow