Who & What: July 30, 2026
The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to weigh in on Downtown Fort Wayne’s 10-year strategic plan, called “Make it Downtown: A plan for Fort Wayne’s next decade.”
Volunteers from a number of area organizations will be canvassing neighborhoods on Fort Wayne’s southeast side in an effort to better understand Allen County’s low voter participation and encourage greater civic engagement.
The Republican candidate for secretary of state is responding to accusations of illegal campaign contributions.