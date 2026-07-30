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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: July 30, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
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The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to weigh in on Downtown Fort Wayne’s 10-year strategic plan, called “Make it Downtown: A plan for Fort Wayne’s next decade.”

Volunteers from a number of area organizations will be canvassing neighborhoods on Fort Wayne’s southeast side in an effort to better understand Allen County’s low voter participation and encourage greater civic engagement.

The Republican candidate for secretary of state is responding to accusations of illegal campaign contributions.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who &amp; What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow