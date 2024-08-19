Inmate dies of infection in Allen County Jail

A 36-year-old inmate died Friday in the Allen County Jail. Monday, the Allen County Coroner said the inmate, Paul Lee Green, died of peritonitis.

Johns Hopkins Medicine said peritonitis is a condition where the tissue lining of the inner wall of the abdomen becomes inflamed, often caused by an infection. There are a number of potential causes including trauma to the abdomen or a burst appendix from appendicitis.

According to court records, Green was in the Allen County Jail on a felony drug possession charge. His next hearing was scheduled for August 28.

Indiana State Police investigators say Green had been in the jail since Aug. 8, housed in cell block R3 and on a medical watch list.

At 1:50 a.m. Friday, jail staff checked on Green and he was responsive, and the cameras captured movement in his cell until 2:38 a.m.

When they checked on him at 2:50, he was unresponsive. The jail nurse was summoned. CPR began at 2:53 and he was taken to Lutheran Hospital at 3:05.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are all investigating this incident.