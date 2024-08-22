© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
FWPD releases body cam footage from July 30 shooting on PFW campus

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published August 22, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News

Note to readers: The following story contains sensitive material that may be triggering to some.

Fort Wayne Police released body cam footage today from a police-action shooting on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus during which Gawon Benson was killed.

The note found in Benson's pocket.
Fort Wayne Police Department
The note found in Benson's pocket.

Officers were called by Dekalb County Community Corrections on July 30 when they saw GPS from Benson’s ankle monitor showing him on the campus, where he wasn’t authorized to be. Dispatch warned officers they suspected he had a gun.

The video stitches together footage from two different officers’ body cams to show the shooting.

In the video, the first body cam shows officers surrounding Benson. They call for him to "drop what's in his hand" and put his hands up and threaten non-lethal force. At least two officers are shown holding tasers.

At one point, Benson had a gun in his hand as he appeared to pull it from his pocket. He raises the gun and begins to walk away from the officers, who pursue with guns drawn.

The video then said Officer Jason Furhman sees Benson "manipulate the slide of his hand gun" and Furhman fires.

Police also released a suicide note found in Benson’s pocket. The video and note are available on the FWPD YouTube channel.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
