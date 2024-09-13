Northeast Indiana road projects causing headaches

The road detours now have detours around northeast Indiana.

An explosion of road construction projects, trail expansions, and infrastructure improvements have made commutes feel very challenging.

Interactive maps of projects from multiple agencies, such as the City of Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Transportation, show competing projects with detours shuttling frustrated motorists from one construction site right into another.

For example, an INDOT bridge replacement project on Indiana 205 north of Churubusco sends traffic down Indiana 3 or Lima Road.

That means the already-heavy commuter traffic on Lima Road has increased while Allen County does work on Carroll Road at the intersection with Lima Road.

Should drivers choose to avoid Lima at Carroll, by taking U.S. 33 for instance over to Lima at Cook Road, they will find City of Fort Wayne construction at the Washington Center intersection reducing traffic lanes there as well.

Officials say there is coordination between city, county, and state governments on these projects, but other private projects, such as Norfolk Southern’s repair of tracks crossing West State Boulevard, are not counted in the detours.

Commuters can stay updated on the status of road projects by visiting the various agency maps and lists.

