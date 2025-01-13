© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
66-year-old woman on parole for arson identified as person killed by Fort Wayne Police

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the woman fatally shot by Fort Wayne Police last week as 66-year-old Patricia Hepworth.

Hepworth was living in an apartment at 3501 Harris Road, on parole for a Class- A felony arson from Lake County. She was originally charged in 2000 with attempted murder and arson and released to parole in 2023, according to public records.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Correction Division of Parole Services had gone to her apartment to serve a warrant for a parole violation.

Hepworth barricaded herself in the apartment while armed with a knife, and the parole officers called the Fort Wayne Police Department. FWPD sent the Emergency Services Team, the Crisis Response Team, and the Air Support Unit.

One officer was injured in the incident on Wednesday.

Hepworth was shot multiple times and died. Her death was ruled a police-action homicide. It is the second homicide in Allen County in 2025, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
