Flood watches and warnings around northeast Indiana after heavy rains, more forecast for the weekend

Much of northeast Indiana is under a flood watch, with specific sections of the area’s waterways under a flood warning after heavy rains soaked the region in recent days.

The flood watch extends to Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana. Ohio counties include Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams, according to the National Weather Service.

The City of Fort Wayne has placed pumps in neighborhoods in the southern portion of the city, particularly near the St. Marys River.

A number of area rivers are already at or above flood stage, and expected to reach their peak by Sunday afternoon.

City officials ask residents to check storm drains on their streets to make sure they are free from debris such as trash, leaves, and sticks.

Rain is scheduled to return to the area Friday night and continue until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

EF1 tornadoes were confirmed in Noble County’s Swan Township and Pleasant Lake in Steuben County as a result of Sunday evening’s storms.

This past weekend's storms killed three in Kalamazoo County, Mich., and an 84-year-old man in Middlebury, and a semi driver in Valparaiso, according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.