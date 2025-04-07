© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
FWPD officers cleared in three 2024 shootings

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
Fort Wayne Police Department officers on the scene of a fatal police-action shooting Monday afternoon on Fort Wayne's southeast side.
File photo: Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne Police Department officers on the scene of a fatal police-action shooting in September afternoon on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

The Allen County Prosecutor reviewed three fatal police action shootings in 2024 and found the officers involved were justified in their use of force.

According to a release issued late Friday afternoon, Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander found no evidence of criminal liability in the three shootings.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Jason Fuhrman was cleared in the July 30 shooting of 31-year-old Gawon Benson on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. Benson had a gun in his hand and police found a suicide note in his pocket.

John McCloud was fatally shot by police on Sept. 6 in the 1500 block of Wells Street by FWPD officer Julian Mestre after police responded to a home burglary. McCloud was 58 years old.

On Sept. 16, Samuel Caston was shot and killed by Fort Wayne police after officers responded to a domestic battery call. Caston, who was 59 years old, fled the scene and police encountered him in his vehicle as they responded.

He intentionally crashed into a police car and fled again. When he stopped, Caston opened fire on officers. Police returned fire.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
