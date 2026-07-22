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The City of Fort Wayne offers opportunity for online comment on Flock contract

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
A sign of protest saying "Who watches the Watchers" sits under a Flock camera in the 2200 block of St. Joe Center Road.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Flock cameras have drawn criticism and protest around the country amid concerns about expanding surveillance. This one in the 2200 block of St. Joe Center Road has a sign.

The City of Fort Wayne is opening its Engage portal to take questions and comment from the public about the Flock license plate reading cameras.

The page will also provide information about how the cameras work, how the Fort Wayne Police Department uses the technology and how the data is handled.

Police Chief Paul Smith said the page will give residents an opportunity to learn, and provide transparency about the technology.

The city’s contract with the company expired earlier this summer, and public comment about planned continuation of its use has been largely negative.

While law enforcement touts the crime-solving benefit of the cameras, public comment has largely been vocal about concerns centered on who accesses the data collected, when that data can be accessed and how it is shared among other law enforcement agencies.

Last week, city council chose to delay the vote on the contract until they had an opportunity to rewrite the ordinance to codify the police department’s policy about the license plate-readers’ use.
Tags
Public Safety Flock camerasThe City of Fort WayneFort Wayne City CouncilFort Wayne Police Department
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green