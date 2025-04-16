WBOI to highlight soul, R&B and community on Saturday nights with ‘Halo Effect’ in April

R&B and soul music will make their debut on 89.1 WBOI and the WBOI app when Halo Effect launches on Saturday, April 26th at 8 PM.

Hosted by Angel Suttle, Halo Effect will highlight R&B and soul’s influence on pop, hip-hop and beyond. The show will also highlight iconic moments in history shaped by the genre that gave us greats like Aretha Franklin and James Brown. This new show will highlight local and regional talent, events and listener stories as other shows produced by WBOI do.

Angel previously hosted an R&B show based in Fort Wayne on another station, and has worked on brand partnerships with Netflix, BET, ABC, NBC, The Steve Harvey Show, Parkview Health, Sweetwater, and Tom Joyner. She is currently an active participant in the Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund Steering Committee. Angel understands public media’s unique place in Fort Wayne, having served as a member of WBOI’s governing board previously.

Halo Effect will act as a lead-in for an existing Saturday night must-listen, Sidetracks. Folktales, hosted by Julia Meek, will continue to air on Wednesday nights and be available for listening anytime on WBOI.org.

This is WBOI’s fourteenth original music show airing and the first new music show to debut in a decade.