Listen to ‘WBOI Presents: Take A Girl To Work Day’ this Saturday at noon

This Saturday at noon on WBOI, join us for a special edition of WBOI Presents: Take A Girl To Work Day.

As part of the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne's initiative, 330 sixth-grade girls spent a day with local women leaders across more than 40 workplaces. Five of these young trailblazers stepped into our studios to produce their own radio music show.

They reflected on their favorite songs, learned the ropes of radio production, and now they're ready to share their voices with you. This celebration of mentorship, music, and the bright futures ahead is produced and hosted by WBOI's Brianna Barrow.

Freakonomics will return to its slot at noon next Saturday, May 31st.