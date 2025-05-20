© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Listen to ‘WBOI Presents: Take A Girl To Work Day’ this Saturday at noon

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 20, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
WBOI
WBOI’s 2025 Take a Girl to Work Day participants.

This Saturday at noon on WBOI, join us for a special edition of WBOI Presents: Take A Girl To Work Day.

As part of the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne's initiative, 330 sixth-grade girls spent a day with local women leaders across more than 40 workplaces. Five of these young trailblazers stepped into our studios to produce their own radio music show.

They reflected on their favorite songs, learned the ropes of radio production, and now they're ready to share their voices with you. This celebration of mentorship, music, and the bright futures ahead is produced and hosted by WBOI's Brianna Barrow.

Freakonomics will return to its slot at noon next Saturday, May 31st.
Tags
Station News WBOI PresentsTake A Girl To Work Day
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow
Related Content