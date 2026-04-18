Introducing ‘But This Is A Radio Show’ from WBOI

Sundays at 9, Caitlin Clifton is your best friend with a playlist stuffed with up-and-coming artists and songs you won’t hear anywhere else. Introducing But This Is A Radio Show.

Featuring pop, rock, and more, But This Is A Radio Show is a celebration of queer art and music that you won’t hear on any other local audio service. It replaces Style Points, following the end of it’s limited run on WBOI. New episodes of But This Is a Radio Show will follow The Halo Effect and lead into Tiny Desk Radio at 10.