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Listen to ‘WBOI Presents: Take A Girl To Work Day’ this Saturday at noon

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
Sixth grade student Sammy M. learns audio production software in WBOI studios.

Take a Girl to Work Day is an annual community event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne to connect young girls with local women in leadership roles, offering mentorship, career exploration, and inspiration.

Recently, 450 sixth-grade girls from our community spent a day shadowing women in leadership positions across more than 40 workplaces in Fort Wayne. Five of these bright young minds joined us here at the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to produce their own radio music show.

They reflected on their favorite songs, learned the ropes of radio production, and now they're ready to share their voices with you. This celebration of mentorship, music, and the bright futures ahead is produced and hosted by WBOI's Brianna Barrow.

Freakonomics will return to its slot at noon next Saturday, May 16th.
Station News
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow