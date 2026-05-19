How NPR’s staff cuts will impact WBOI

NPR announced staff reductions on Monday. It is part of an effort to fill an $8 million shortfall created by Congress’ decision to defund public media last year.

The cuts announced on Monday impact NPR’s staff, not our local team. However, WBOI is part of the NPR Network, and we pay program fees to NPR to air your favorite programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me.

Thanks to your incredible support since last year, WBOI has avoided staff reductions, and with your continued support, we can be there for NPR as it relies more on its member stations to fund its journalism.

Like NPR, WBOI lost federal support through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We also lost state funding. Still, we're doing our best to make sure your favorite national and local shows stay on the air.

