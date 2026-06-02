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Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne awards WBOI $25,000 to support connecting communities

89.1 WBOI
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM EDT

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne awarded Northeast Indiana Public Radio $25,000 as part of its Rising Together Grants program in May.

Rising Together’s Connected Community grants are designed to “affect change in our community by being an advocate for the underserved, instilling pride, and building relationship to create a sensor of belonging.” 16 organizations received funding through the programming, according to the Community Foundation.

WBOI will use these funds to continue making national headlines, local news, and regional music available to you in all the ways that are important to you.
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