Meet Addie Sigler, WBOI’s summer intern

Twenty-year-old Addie Sigler has joined WBOI as a part-time intern this summer. A graduate of Canterbury School, Sigler is going into her junior year at the University of Washington in Seattle.

She is a double major in International Studies as well as a Journalism and Public Interest major in the School of Communication.

Sigler is currently working on a story spotlighting the Churubusco Elementary School's national-title winning archery team. Along with reporting, she will be learning the basics of audio editing and production and spending a lot of time shadowing Multimedia Reporter Ella Abbott.