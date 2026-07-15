Los Electro brought the energy to kick off season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing.
In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.
2026 Performance Schedule
Los Electro's live performance showcased the band's unique blend of psychedelic rock, Latin cumbia, and salsa influences. In a vibrant celebration of culture and community, Los Electro had downtown Fort Wayne dancing all night long.
Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.
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Community members dance to original music by Los Electro
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Daniel Vaides gives a high energy performance on keys.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Community members fill the landing to enjoy original music by Los Electro
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Community members enjoy Los Electro's performance from their balcony
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line on The Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro's Jesse Guitierrez rocks out on drums
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.
For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live
Los Electro Performs “Amigo o Enemigo” | WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing