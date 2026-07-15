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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT

Los Electro brought the energy to kick off season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.

2026 Performance Schedule

Los Electro's live performance showcased the band's unique blend of psychedelic rock, Latin cumbia, and salsa influences. In a vibrant celebration of culture and community, Los Electro had downtown Fort Wayne dancing all night long.

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.

Community members dance to original music by Los Electro
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Community members dance to original music by Los Electro
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Daniel Vaides gives a high energy performance on keys.
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Daniel Vaides gives a high energy performance on keys.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Community members fill the landing to enjoy original music by Los Electro
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Community members fill the landing to enjoy original music by Los Electro
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Community members enjoy Los Electro's performance from their balcony
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Community members enjoy Los Electro's performance from their balcony
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line
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Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line on The Landing
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Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line on The Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro's bass player brings high energy to his performance
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro's Jesse Guitierrez rocks out on drums
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Los Electro's Jesse Guitierrez rocks out on drums
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
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Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live

Los Electro Performs “Amigo o Enemigo” | WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing
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Arts & Culture Los Electrolocal musicLive and Local at the LandingWBOI Music Presents
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who & What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow