Los Electro brought the energy to kick off season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.

2026 Performance Schedule

Los Electro's live performance showcased the band's unique blend of psychedelic rock, Latin cumbia, and salsa influences. In a vibrant celebration of culture and community, Los Electro had downtown Fort Wayne dancing all night long.

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.

1 of 21 — 413A0028.jpg Community members dance to original music by Los Electro Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 2 of 21 — 413A9606.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 3 of 21 — 413A0303.jpg Daniel Vaides gives a high energy performance on keys. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 4 of 21 — 413A0322.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 5 of 21 — 413A9979.jpg Community members fill the landing to enjoy original music by Los Electro Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 6 of 21 — 413A9977.jpg Community members enjoy Los Electro's performance from their balcony Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 7 of 21 — 413A9882.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 8 of 21 — 413A0273.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 9 of 21 — 413A0208.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 10 of 21 — 413A0233.jpg Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 11 of 21 — 413A0220.jpg Los Electro's David Vaides leads a conga line on The Landing Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 12 of 21 — 413A0285.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 13 of 21 — 413A9791-2.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 14 of 21 — 413A9564-2.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 15 of 21 — 413A9860-2.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 16 of 21 — 413A9700-2.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 17 of 21 — 413A0309.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 18 of 21 — 413A0292.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 19 of 21 — 413A0293.jpg Los Electro's Jesse Guitierrez rocks out on drums Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 20 of 21 — 413A0075.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 21 of 21 — 413A0276.jpg Los Electro fills The Landing with dancing, energy, and original music Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live