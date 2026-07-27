© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Contemplate with ‘Cognitive Grooves with DJ Black Code,’ beginning this Friday at 11

89.1 WBOI
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT

Explore the connection between music and the mind every Friday night with WBOI. That’s when you’ll hear Cognitive Grooves with DJ Black Code, a new show from WBOI airing every Friday night at 11.

Join DJ Black Code, Elijah Zahir, for music that moves and sometimes music that soothes. Cognitive Grooves’ pitch is simple: Every beat has a feeling. Every song has a story. DJ Black Code’s sets will offer both each week, without interruption following the news from NPR. It’s your chance to engage your mind on a sonic level.

We’ll continue to offer Think on Friday mornings at 9 a.m.
Station News