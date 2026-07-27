Contemplate with ‘Cognitive Grooves with DJ Black Code,’ beginning this Friday at 11
Explore the connection between music and the mind every Friday night with WBOI. That’s when you’ll hear Cognitive Grooves with DJ Black Code, a new show from WBOI airing every Friday night at 11.
Join DJ Black Code, Elijah Zahir, for music that moves and sometimes music that soothes. Cognitive Grooves’ pitch is simple: Every beat has a feeling. Every song has a story. DJ Black Code’s sets will offer both each week, without interruption following the news from NPR. It’s your chance to engage your mind on a sonic level.
We’ll continue to offer Think on Friday mornings at 9 a.m.