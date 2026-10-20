See Julia Meek in ‘Get it Before It’s Gone’ at Hobnobben 2026

Festival goers at this year’s Honobben Film Festival will get to see WBOI culture reporter and host of Meet The Music, Julia Meek in a new dimension: on the silver screen.

A short film about Julia and her work at WBOI are among the Indiana shorts being showcased on opening day of Hobnobben 2026. Planned and produced by Fort Wayne Cinema Center, the four day festival includes filmmakers from across the country. “Get It Before It’s Gone,” the film featuring Julia, was produced, written, directed and shot by local filmmaker Robert Tuori Greene.

The short films are a part of Hobnobben’s opening night on Thursday, October 22nd and screening starts at 5:30 PM. Tickets for opening night and passes to the entire festival are on sale now.

