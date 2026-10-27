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WBOI Presents Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s Halloween Tales: The Mystery of the Murderer Killing Murder

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT

Get into the Halloween spirit with Fort Wayne Youtheatre on 89.1 WBOI.

On Friday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m., WBOI will air Halloween Tales: The Mystery of the Murderer Killing Murder, a comedy by Jack Canfora.

For those who can’t make it to Youtheatre, Youtheatre On-the-Go brings the theatre to you! A group of would-be True Crime podcasters visit Shady Grove, a small town where a mysterious murder has taken place. As they try to get to the bottom of things, they meet the citizens of Shady Grove, each one more suspicious and stranger than the last. Will they get to the bottom of the case? More importantly, will they be able to get a good podcast out of it?

Tune in to 89.1 WBOI this Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. for this Halloween special from Fort Wayne Youtheatre.
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Station News WBOI NewsFort Wayne YoutheatreYoutheatre Halloween TalesMystery of the Murderer Killing Murder
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow