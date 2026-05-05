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We’re hiring a Major Gifts and Business Support Manager

WBOI is looking for its first ever Major Gifts and Business Support Manager

Major Giving & Business Support Manager

Reports To: President & General Manager
Starting Base Salary: $46,000 a year with opportunities for earnings growth in the first year

Job Overview:

The Major Giving and Business Support Manager is responsible for developing and managing revenue through local and regional business partnerships. This role combines sales, relationship-building, and community engagement to generate sponsorship support from businesses, nonprofits, and institutions that want to connect with WBOI’s valued audience.

This is a mission-focused sales and donor development role for someone who is passionate about public media and enjoys creating mutually beneficial partnerships.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Underwriting Sales & Relationship Building

  • Secure and grow underwriting revenue from businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and community organizations
  • Identifyand research potential underwriting prospects aligned with WBOI’s values
  • Build andmaintainlong-term relationships with underwriting clients, providing excellent service and ROI reporting

Proposal Development & Campaign Management

  • Create customized, compelling underwriting proposals and packages
  • Manage all aspects of underwriting contracts, copywriting, and scheduling
  • Collaborate with programming and operations teams to ensureaccurateon-air and digital fulfillment

Revenue & Strategy Leadership

  • Develop annual underwriting revenue goals in collaboration with the President & GM
  • Track sales performance,maintainaccuraterecords, and report progress regularly
  • Identifynew opportunities for on-air, online, and event sponsorship

Community Engagement & Partnerships

  • Represent WBOI at community events, networking functions, and outreach opportunities
  • Strengthen WBOI’s visibility in the local business community and public media sector

Compliance & Messaging

  • Ensure all underwriting messages meet FCC and NPR guidelines for noncommercial sponsorship
  • Work closely with the programming team to ensure underwriting announcements aretimelyandaccurate

Qualifications:
Required:

  • Demonstrated success in sales, business development, or fundraising (media sales or nonprofit experience preferred)
  • Strong interpersonal, presentation, and negotiation skills
  • Ability to meet or exceed revenue goals through proactive outreach and relationship-building
  • Self-motivated, organized, and comfortable working both independently and collaboratively
  • Passion for WBOI’s mission and commitment to public media values

Preferred:

  • Experience in public broadcasting, nonprofit development, or media advertising sales
  • Familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce), traffic scheduling, or media sales tools
  • Knowledge of FCC sponsorship guidelines for public media
  • Existing relationships within Northeast Indiana’s business and nonprofit communities

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to careers@wboi.org

WBOI’s Community Waves Mug designed by Diane Allen Groenert.
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