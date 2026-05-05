We’re hiring a Major Gifts and Business Support Manager
Major Giving & Business Support Manager
Reports To: President & General Manager
Starting Base Salary: $46,000 a year with opportunities for earnings growth in the first year
Job Overview:
The Major Giving and Business Support Manager is responsible for developing and managing revenue through local and regional business partnerships. This role combines sales, relationship-building, and community engagement to generate sponsorship support from businesses, nonprofits, and institutions that want to connect with WBOI’s valued audience.
This is a mission-focused sales and donor development role for someone who is passionate about public media and enjoys creating mutually beneficial partnerships.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Underwriting Sales & Relationship Building
- Secure and grow underwriting revenue from businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and community organizations
- Identifyand research potential underwriting prospects aligned with WBOI’s values
- Build andmaintainlong-term relationships with underwriting clients, providing excellent service and ROI reporting
Proposal Development & Campaign Management
- Create customized, compelling underwriting proposals and packages
- Manage all aspects of underwriting contracts, copywriting, and scheduling
- Collaborate with programming and operations teams to ensureaccurateon-air and digital fulfillment
Revenue & Strategy Leadership
- Develop annual underwriting revenue goals in collaboration with the President & GM
- Track sales performance,maintainaccuraterecords, and report progress regularly
- Identifynew opportunities for on-air, online, and event sponsorship
Community Engagement & Partnerships
- Represent WBOI at community events, networking functions, and outreach opportunities
- Strengthen WBOI’s visibility in the local business community and public media sector
Compliance & Messaging
- Ensure all underwriting messages meet FCC and NPR guidelines for noncommercial sponsorship
- Work closely with the programming team to ensure underwriting announcements aretimelyandaccurate
Qualifications:
Required:
- Demonstrated success in sales, business development, or fundraising (media sales or nonprofit experience preferred)
- Strong interpersonal, presentation, and negotiation skills
- Ability to meet or exceed revenue goals through proactive outreach and relationship-building
- Self-motivated, organized, and comfortable working both independently and collaboratively
- Passion for WBOI’s mission and commitment to public media values
Preferred:
- Experience in public broadcasting, nonprofit development, or media advertising sales
- Familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce), traffic scheduling, or media sales tools
- Knowledge of FCC sponsorship guidelines for public media
- Existing relationships within Northeast Indiana’s business and nonprofit communities