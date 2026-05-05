We’re hiring a Major Gifts and Business Support Manager

Major Giving & Business Support Manager

Reports To: President & General Manager

Starting Base Salary: $46,000 a year with opportunities for earnings growth in the first year

Job Overview:

The Major Giving and Business Support Manager is responsible for developing and managing revenue through local and regional business partnerships. This role combines sales, relationship-building, and community engagement to generate sponsorship support from businesses, nonprofits, and institutions that want to connect with WBOI’s valued audience.

This is a mission-focused sales and donor development role for someone who is passionate about public media and enjoys creating mutually beneficial partnerships.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Underwriting Sales & Relationship Building



Secure and grow underwriting revenue from businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and community organizations

Identifyand research potential underwriting prospects aligned with WBOI’s values

Build andmaintainlong-term relationships with underwriting clients, providing excellent service and ROI reporting

Proposal Development & Campaign Management



Create customized, compelling underwriting proposals and packages

Manage all aspects of underwriting contracts, copywriting, and scheduling

Collaborate with programming and operations teams to ensureaccurateon-air and digital fulfillment

Revenue & Strategy Leadership



Develop annual underwriting revenue goals in collaboration with the President & GM

Track sales performance,maintainaccuraterecords, and report progress regularly

Identifynew opportunities for on-air, online, and event sponsorship

Community Engagement & Partnerships



Represent WBOI at community events, networking functions, and outreach opportunities

Strengthen WBOI’s visibility in the local business community and public media sector

Compliance & Messaging



Ensure all underwriting messages meet FCC and NPR guidelines for noncommercial sponsorship

Work closely with the programming team to ensure underwriting announcements aretimelyandaccurate

Qualifications:

Required:



Demonstrated success in sales, business development, or fundraising (media sales or nonprofit experience preferred)

Strong interpersonal, presentation, and negotiation skills

Ability to meet or exceed revenue goals through proactive outreach and relationship-building

Self-motivated, organized, and comfortable working both independently and collaboratively

Passion for WBOI’s mission and commitment to public media values

Preferred:



Experience in public broadcasting, nonprofit development, or media advertising sales

Familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce), traffic scheduling, or media sales tools

Knowledge of FCC sponsorship guidelines for public media

Existing relationships within Northeast Indiana’s business and nonprofit communities

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to careers@wboi.org