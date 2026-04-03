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Shelter Animals

  • Diana and her animal family, Blackie and Shadow
    Arts & Culture
    From art to animals
    Julia Meek
    Whitley County author Diana du Pont’s new book, Fur Mama, chronicles her odyssey after adopting an ex-racehorse and a shelter dog, and trading a successful career in the California art museum business for life on a Midwest farm.