Indiana's 2024 U.S. Senate race is between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City), Democrat Dr. Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.
The 'Meet the Candidates' forum offered residents of Allen County an opportunity to hear from candidates running locally and at the state-level.
All NewsValerie McCray won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Tuesday, making history in the process — becoming the first Black woman to be a nominee for U.S. Senate in Indiana history.
Both of Indiana’s Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate said they’re running to help restore abortion rights.