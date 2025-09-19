ACPL's new website connects English-language learners to a variety of services

The Allen County Public Library launched a redesigned website for non-native English speakers.

The Cultural Connection website launch coincides with Welcoming Week, an initiative of Amani Family Services which continues until Saturday.

Welcoming Week includes multicultural events, workshops on civil literacy, and other activities.

Nearly 14 percent of Allen County residents speak a language other than English at home. That’s about 54,000 people, according to census data.

The new website offers resources in native languages while new residents learn English.

It includes 12 native languages, such as Burmese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The resources include instructions on how to use the library, how to secure free seeds for gardens, and language services.

According to a press release, the new website supports key pillars of the 2024–28 ACPL Strategic Plan “Allen County’s Window to Lifelong Learning and Discovery” including creating a culture of belonging.