WBOI Presents: Take a Girl to Work Day

Take a Girl to Work Day is an annual community event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne to connect young girls with local women in leadership roles, offering mentorship, career exploration, and inspiration.

The program pairs sixth-grade girls from four local school districts with professionals across Allen County. The goal is to broaden their career horizons, especially for girls who may not see women in leadership positions in their daily lives. It also addresses the fact that only about 38% of leadership roles in Allen County are held by women, with women of color underrepresented in these positions.

Recently, 450 sixth-grade girls from our community spent a day shadowing women in leadership positions across more than 40 workplaces in Fort Wayne.

Five of these bright young minds joined us here at the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create this very program. They each chose their favorite songs, learned the ropes of radio production, and now they're ready to share their voices with you

Throughout the next hour, you'll hear directly from six-grade students Alyvia Paul, Scarlett Knepper, Sammy McGregor, Integra Winkelman, and Penelope Howard, as they introduce themselves and share their favorite songs with you. It's a unique blend of mentorship, music, and the voices of our future leaders.