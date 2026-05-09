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WBOI Presents: Take a Girl to Work Day

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Five students visit WBOI as part of the Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne's Take A Girl To Work Day initiative.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Five students visit WBOI as part of the Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne's Take A Girl To Work Day initiative.

Take a Girl to Work Day is an annual community event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne to connect young girls with local women in leadership roles, offering mentorship, career exploration, and inspiration.

The program pairs sixth-grade girls from four local school districts with professionals across Allen County. The goal is to broaden their career horizons, especially for girls who may not see women in leadership positions in their daily lives. It also addresses the fact that only about 38% of leadership roles in Allen County are held by women, with women of color underrepresented in these positions.

Recently, 450 sixth-grade girls from our community spent a day shadowing women in leadership positions across more than 40 workplaces in Fort Wayne.

Five of these bright young minds joined us here at the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create this very program. They each chose their favorite songs, learned the ropes of radio production, and now they're ready to share their voices with you

Throughout the next hour, you'll hear directly from six-grade students Alyvia Paul, Scarlett Knepper, Sammy McGregor, Integra Winkelman, and Penelope Howard, as they introduce themselves and share their favorite songs with you. It's a unique blend of mentorship, music, and the voices of our future leaders.

Student Integra Winkelman learns radio production software.
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Student Integra Winkelman learns radio production software.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program. Scarlett Knepper, Integra Winkelman, Sammy McGregor, Alyvia Paul, and Penelope Howard.
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Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program. Scarlett Knepper, Integra Winkelman, Sammy McGregor, Alyvia Paul, and Penelope Howard.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Alyvia Paul learns radio production software.
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Student Alyvia Paul learns radio production software.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Sammy McGregor learns radio production software.
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Student Sammy McGregor learns radio production software.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Penelope Howard learns radio production software.
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Student Penelope Howard learns radio production software.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Scarlett Knepper learns radio production software.
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Student Scarlett Knepper learns radio production software.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Penelope Howard sits in the host chair in our main air broadcast studio at WBOI.
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Student Penelope Howard sits in the host chair in our main air broadcast studio at WBOI.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Student Alyvia Paul sits in the host chair in our main air broadcast studio at WBOI.
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Student Alyvia Paul sits in the host chair in our main air broadcast studio at WBOI.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program.
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Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program.
10 of 10  — 413A9028.jpg
Five bright sixth grade students visit the WBOI studios to learn about radio production and to create their own radio program.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

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All News Take A Girl To Work DayWomen's Fund of Greater Fort WayneWomen's FundWomen
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow