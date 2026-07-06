Indiana childcare workers warn proposed FSSA rule changes could weaken workforce

Childcare providers and workers are pushing back against the state's proposed rule changes that would reduce education and training requirements for administrators and lead caregivers.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, or FSSA, is in the process of changing various regulations surrounding staffing, meals, sleep and other rules around childcare homes and centers.

On Monday, July 6, its last day accepting public comments, the state agency heard from dozens of childcare workers and advocates who worry changes to reduce educational requirements will diminish their profession, lead to lower pay and even put children's health and safety at risk.

Philisia Marble owns her own childcare businesses in Indianapolis and said the changes are "dismissive" of the hard work she's put into her career and business.

"It's deeply concerning to see policies that could lead to providers being paid less or viewed as less professional, despite the fact that we continue to carry the full responsibility of educating, nurturing, and protecting children every day," Marble said.

Under the proposed changes, childcare center directors would no longer need a bachelor's degree and could instead obtain a child development associate's degree and two years of experience in an early childhood program. They could also pair any bachelor's degree with either a child development associate's or two years of experience.

Directors would also be required to be on-site only 20 hours per week instead of 30.

The changes also reduce qualifications for lead caregivers, from requiring a child development associate's degree or other higher education to needing only a high school diploma or equivalent.

The rules also remove the term "early childhood professional" altogether from the regulations.

Gov. Mike Braun supported the changes at the time of their initial release, stating they will reduce administrative burden and empower childcare businesses to grow and innovate, ultimately lowering costs for centers and families.

Nearly 80,000 children spend their days in a licensed childcare center in Indiana according to Erin Kissling, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana .

Kissling said while reducing education standards may help boost the workforce initially, it is not a long-term solution to Indiana's lack of childcare workers.

"In fact, by increasing the proportion of employees who are statistically more likely to leave the profession, these changes could increase turnover-related costs for providers in the long term," Kissling said.

She also noted that a study of the childcare workforce from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska found that across eight states, childcare workers were more likely to remain in the profession if they held specific credentials or degrees.

Indiana childcare workers have already faced a tough year as childcare subsidy waivers, or CCDF vouchers, were paused for any new families in late 2024, causing many providers to lose business and even close down within the past year.

However, state lawmakers approved a one-time infusion of $200 million into the program in April, which is anticipated to help pay for about 14,000 out of the 35,000 children currently on the voucher waitlist.

Kelly Dawn Jones, the owner of Love Your Child's Care in Indianapolis, said the agency should look into how the state funds childcare instead of changing professional regulations.

"Funding early childhood education appropriately increases the likelihood of qualified early childhood educators and leads to stronger outcomes for the children and their working families," Jones said.

Lisa Gross owned a childcare business in Lebanon for more than 40 years before having to close down in December. She worries lessening requirements will diminish the profession.

"Early childhood teachers support brain development, language, problem solving, social skills, emotional regulation and the foundations children carry into school and life," Gross said. "That work requires knowledge. It requires skill. It requires professional support."

The Indiana FSSA could make changes to the proposal before final adoption, and the final rule will be reviewed by Attorney General Todd Rokita.