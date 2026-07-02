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Indiana's First Lady visits ACPL in support of Parton's Imagination Library

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT
Maureen Braun, Governor Mike Braun's wife, reads from The Little Engine That Could to a group of children in the playscape inside the Allen County Public Library's main branch on Wednesday. Most of the children were members of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club visiting the library, with a few library patrons joining them.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Maureen Braun, Governor Mike Braun's wife, reads from The Little Engine That Could to a group of children in the playscape inside the Allen County Public Library's main branch on Wednesday. Most of the children were members of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club visiting the library, with a few library patrons joining them.

Indiana’s First Lady Maureen Braun visited the Allen County Public Library Wednesday to read to children in honor of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Braun has taken the Imagination Library on as a personal project following the removal of state funding for the program from the Indiana budget last year.

ACPL executive director Susan Baier said the library was honored to host Braun. She also said local funding to make up for the loss has shown people’s passion for the program.

“This is a program that our community has really embraced," Baier said. "And we get donations from individuals, we’ve had donations from charities and from foundations and from businesses. We envision this program having legs and going on for years to come.”

Braun read aloud from The Little Engine That Could, Dolly Parton’s favorite book, to a group of children before signing copies of the book for each of them.

Earlier this year, Braun announced her fundraising for the Imagination Library was 90% of the way to its goal, but didn’t say what the goal was or how much money had been raised.
Tags
Government Allen County Public LibraryACPLSusan BaierMike BraunDolly Parton Imagination Library
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott