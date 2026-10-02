Brazilians vote this weekend in tight presidential race

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Brazilians vote for president this weekend. The polling shows it's close, and the ballot looks familiar. On one side is veteran leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On the other side is a Bolsonaro again. This time it is Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of Lula's political rival, Jair Bolsonaro, the former president who's not available because he's in prison for a coup plot. NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Rio de Janeiro. Hi there, Carrie.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK, so this is not a repeat. It's like another episode in the series. How's it playing out?

KAHN: It feels very much the same. You know, you have the leftist versus a staunch conservative in South America's largest democracy and economy, with a lot at stake. But the mood this time, Steve, it's just very different. There isn't as much excitement like four years ago, partly because Lula is now the incumbent. And his fierce rival, Jair Bolsonaro, as you said, is in prison and barred from any participation. You know, his son, Flávio, looks like his dad, but he's not nearly as charismatic nor is he as bombastic. Here's Flávio talking at his opening campaign rally on Rios Copacabana Beach.

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FLÁVIO BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: He's saying he gets how difficult it is when one tries to compare the son of Pelé to the actual Pelé. And, you know, of course, he's referring to the Brazilian soccer king. But he said, with total humility, he's assuming the mission that his father passed to him. And that's not sat well with many Brazilians in the conservative movement here. Flávio struggled to consolidate the Bolsonaro base. He's had a hard time finding and securing a running mate. And he's had public feuds with his stepmother, who is very popular...

INSKEEP: Wow.

KAHN: ...Among Brazil's influential evangelicals.

INSKEEP: How interesting. OK. So if the latest Bolsonaro is not doing so well, what about the latest version of Lula?

KAHN: That's much different now, too. He's 80. And if he won, this would be his fourth nonconsecutive presidential term. He's having to defend a not-so-great economy. Personal and public debt is high. People on the left were also hopeful maybe a new, younger generation of leaders would come up. But Lula insists he's the best candidate to beat back a far-right takeover of Brazil, as he puts it, right now. Here he is at a rally I went to in Rio. And Lula even says, you know, I may not be the best candidate, but I'm the only one you've got, so go with me, and then quickly pivots to rile up his base warning of President Trump's threats against Brazil.

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PRESIDENT LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: He says, "we haven't fought so hard for our independence for Trump to come and tell us what to do, take our minerals and rare earths. It's not happening." He says that to great applause.

INSKEEP: Is American influence a big issue for voters?

KAHN: No. I would say topping the list now is not Trump nor his sanctions or high tariffs against Brazil. Voters are most worried here about crime and corruption, and Lula has struggled to find a resonating message. Bolsonaro is calling for get-tough-on-crime messages that voters overwhelmingly want throughout Latin America. You know, the last seven presidential elections in Latin America have gone to conservative or far-right candidates, all pledging closer alignment with President Trump's stronger dominance in the region. And Brazil would be the biggest prize for Trump and the right. Polls say the race is too close to call and will probably go to a second-round runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro later this month.

INSKEEP: NPR's Carrie Kahn in Rio de Janeiro. Thanks so much.

KAHN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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