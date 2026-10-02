Remembering Brooke Eby, the TikTok star who documented her ALS journey

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

After Brooke Eby was diagnosed with ALS, she started to document her experience.

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BROOKE EBY: Let's get ready while I tell you how I got a death sentence before my 30th birthday.

PFEIFFER: That's a clip from Eby's TikTok account, which had hundreds of thousands of followers. Now four years after her official diagnosis, Eby has died.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The influencer was perhaps best known for her humor. She once described levity as her superpower. In her videos, Eby talked about everything - from dating with ALS to taste-testing medicine.

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EBY: The pharmacist spent 10 minutes telling me how bad this tastes. So I mixed - ready? Oh, my God. At what cost?

SUMMERS: She also answered people's questions - about ALS, her daily life, even advice she would have given to her past self.

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EBY: No. 1, eat whatever you want. It literally does not matter. No. 2, you don't need to finish books you don't like. No. 3, invent the internet.

PFEIFFER: In January, the disease had progressed, and she was experiencing what doctors call bulbar symptoms.

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EBY: It's like trouble swallowing, speech disturbances, extra...

PFEIFFER: Still, Brooke Eby found humor in her situation.

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EBY: By the way, whoever created the word bulbar to describe speech disturbances when it's such a hard word to say - why are you so mean? It's like how you put an S in lisp. Webster's, who do I blame for that?

PFEIFFER: Eby wanted her posts to help people even after her death. In an essay published by People Magazine, she wrote, my TikTok presence will live on after I die, so I hope it serves as a visual diary for anyone who gets diagnosed and needs a guide.

SUMMERS: Brooke Eby died this week. She was 37 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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