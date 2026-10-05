Maine voters could determine control of the Senate

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Democrats will have a hard time winning back the Senate next month without the state of Maine. That's where Republican Senator Susan Collins has held her seat for nearly 30 years.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Our colleague Leila Fadel has traveled 700 miles across the state, talking to farmers hit by high diesel prices...

UNIDENTIFIED FARMER: There's a lot of things happening up here. And just a lot of people forget about us up here.

MARTÍNEZ: ...Also loggers anxious about trade wars with Canada...

UNIDENTIFIED LOGGER: So this is a business of people with grit, and right now's a tough time.

MARTÍNEZ: ...And people just struggling to get by.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: My electric bill is so high, it's higher than my mortgage payment.

MARTIN: Tomorrow, Leila will take us to the people in places across the battleground state of Maine that will determine which way this election will go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE REACH")

DAN FOGELBERG: (Singing) It's Maine, and it's Autumn. The birches have just begun turning. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.