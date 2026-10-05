U.S. Marine suspected in woman's death arrested in Japan

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Japanese authorities have arrested a U.S. Marine on the island of Okinawa. He's suspected of robbing and murdering a local woman. Here's NPR's Anthony Kuhn.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Japanese media quote Okinawan police as saying a 20-year-old Marine was seen entering a hotel with a 39-year-old local woman, then exiting alone. The woman was later found dead, apparently strangled to death. The Marine is also suspected of taking her wallet and backpack, but he denies the charges, police said. Okinawa Governor Genta Koja spoke to reporters about the case.

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GENTA KOJA: (Through interpreter) It has dealt a massive shock to the people at the prefecture and sparked fresh anxiety. It is absolutely unforgivable, and I feel deeply outraged.

KUHN: Japan's foreign minister summoned U.S. Ambassador George Glass to complain. In a social media post, Glass said that he offered condolences and that the U.S. is cooperating with Japanese authorities. Okinawan media have reported that protests have taken place in three cities in Okinawa. Similar actions are planned for Tokyo as well. Governor Koja said that the recurrence of such incidents shows that U.S. military efforts to maintain discipline and educate its personnel have been ineffective.

Governor Koja has been in office for less than a week. He won gubernatorial elections last month by focusing on the economy, rather than the U.S. military base issue. Okinawan native Nitsuki Karimata is active in Okinawan civil society. She creates peace studies programs for Japanese schools. She says Okinawans are on the same page about crime by U.S. military personnel.

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NITSUKI KARIMATA: (Through interpreter) While we do have different views on the existence of these bases, we still have to live next to them in Okinawa. But not a single person, whether they oppose or support them, is willing to accept the harm caused by these bases.

KUHN: Anthony Kuhn, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF BROCKER WAY'S "CHURCH AND STATE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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