With a voice as vast as the ocean, Beth Taylor has arrived

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

A deep-voiced mezzo-soprano from Scotland named Beth Taylor may be flying under the radar now, but not for long. NPR's Tom Huizenga reports that with Taylor's debut solo album, she's poised to become the talk of the opera world.

TOM HUIZENGA, BYLINE: Beth Taylor's voice is almost shockingly beautiful, especially when unspooling long lines of text, like in this old Irish tune.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY LAGAN LOVE")

BETH TAYLOR: (Singing) And often when the beetle's horn hath lulled the eve to sleep.

HUIZENGA: Taylor's stock has been rising since she wowed judges at the Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2023, where she was a finalist. Last month in London, she made her Royal Opera House debut to glowing reviews. And now, another debut - her recital album called "The Deeps Have Music."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEA PICTURES, OP. 37: NO. 4: 'WHERE CORALS LIE'")

TAYLOR: (Singing) The deeps have music soft and low, when winds awake the airy spry.

HUIZENGA: The album title comes from this song by Edward Elgar. It's part of "Sea Pictures," the cycle which anchors the smartly curated recital of songs about the sea. Almost every proud British mezzo-soprano has a go at "Sea Pictures." The lyrics might seem dated with craggy coves and elfin imagery, but Elgar's sweeping music endures. And no one today offers the majesty and dramatic insight of Taylor, whose version sets a new standard. Her voice seems to plunge as deep as the oceans she sings about.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEA PICTURES, OP. 37: NO. 1: 'SEA SLUMBER SONG'")

TAYLOR: (Singing) Hush thee, O my child. Hush thee.

HUIZENGA: Taylor is a 32-year-old native of Glasgow and labels herself a mezzo-soprano. But I'm not sure that's true. Her sturdy, burgundy colored lower register sinks comfortably into contralto territory. It's a plush instrument used with intelligence, especially her phrasing, every line delivered with utmost care without being fussy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE BREAKERS: NO. 2, 'TWILIGHT'")

TAYLOR: (Singing) A long, long strange cry that reels through the glade (ph).

HUIZENGA: That's music from "The Breakers," written by Cameron Biles-Liddell for Taylor and her empathetic accompanist, Hamish Brown. Along with new music, this album spotlights neglected composers, especially women, like the forgotten Parisian Hedwige Chretien. Her set of songs for "The Water's Edge" are at least a hundred years old, but they sound tailor-made for Taylor, who savors the open French vowels and subtle coloring.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PETITS POEMES DU BORD DE L'EAU: NO. 2, LA BARQUE")

TAYLOR: (Singing in French).

HUIZENGA: Blessed with uncommon vocal beauty, the intellect to back it up and now a thoroughly satisfying debut album, Beth Taylor is at the doorstep of stardom.

PFEIFFER: The album by Beth Taylor is called "The Deeps Have Music." Our reviewer is NPR's Tom Huizenga.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEA PICTURES, OP. 37: NO. 2: 'IN HAVEN. CAPRI'")

TAYLOR: (Singing) Closely let me hold thy hand. Storms are sweeping... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.