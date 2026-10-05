With parallel parking turning competitive, one producer gets a lesson

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Parallel parking can humble even the most seasoned driver. Several U.S. cities actually hold competitions to crown the most agile, accurate and efficient parkers. But what if you don't know how to parallel park at all? ALL THINGS CONSIDERED producer Jordan-Marie Smith tried her hands, positioned at 10 and 2, in our very own NPR parking garage in Washington, D.C.

JORDAN-MARIE SMITH, BYLINE: If I told you 900 people applied to compete in a parallel parking championship, would you believe me?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARISA MAGNATTA: Welcome to the very first-ever Philadelphia Parallel Parking Association Championship.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Woo. Yeah.

SMITH: Out of the hundreds of people who applied to earn the championship ring, or in this case, the championship curb, only a handful made it to the starting line in Philadelphia this past weekend. Here's event emcee Marisa Magnatta.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAGNATTA: We have 15 contestants, three challenges, three finalists. They are the cream of the crop. They are the best of the best, and they are about to show off. Before we get started...

SMITH: Forty-six-year-old Mario Zucca won the coveted title of Philly's parallel parking champion, but that left me wondering. How hard is it to parallel park, like, really? And can anyone get it right - maybe someone like me?

This is Jordan-Marie Smith. And I'm about to learn how to parallel park. We'll see how this goes.

The thing is I don't even drive, much less park. Like, that means I probably wouldn't fare too well in a parallel parking competition. Would I?

JASON FULLER, BYLINE: We're literally in the middle of two parking lanes. So if you want to come back a little bit, a little, let it keep coming, let it keep coming.

SMITH: That's Jason Fuller. He's also a producer with ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. But more importantly, he drove his Honda Accord to work today, which means he's the lucky duck who gets to teach me how to parallel park in our garage downstairs.

FULLER: Guide us backwards very gingerly, gradually.

SMITH: Gingerly off the brake?

FULLER: Yeah, take it further off.

SMITH: Wee (laughter).

FULLER: Further off. Further off.

SMITH: This is fun. Oh, my God, I'm scared. OK.

FULLER: You see it?

SMITH: I see that column right there.

FULLER: I know.

SMITH: See that column? I see the column.

FULLER: Let's brake.

SMITH: OK, let's brake.

Jason is quite possibly one of the most patient people working at NPR's headquarters in D.C. and, it turns out, a pretty good parking instructor.

FULLER: Let's see how our alignment is.

SMITH: Oh, wow.

FULLER: Look at this precision.

SMITH: Oh, my God.

FULLER: Look at this precision.

SMITH: This is giving.

FULLER: And look.

SMITH: There's a column, a very scary white column, next to the car. I did not hit that.

FULLER: You did not hit that.

SMITH: After white-knuckling through my very first time parallel parking ever, I have to channel Elle Woods in 2001's "Legally Blonde."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LEGALLY BLONDE")

REESE WITHERSPOON: (As Elle Woods) What? Like it's hard?

SMITH: Maybe I could have a go at that parallel parking contest in Philly next year. Jordan-Marie Smith in the parking garage for NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PERFECT DAY")

HOKU: (Singing) On this perfect day, nothing's standing in my way. On this perfect day when nothing can go wrong. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.