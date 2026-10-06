As Taiwan expands Arizona chip plant, China warns against developing political ties

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The government of Taiwan is opening a new economic and cultural office in Phoenix. The move follows a $100 billion investment push by Taiwanese tech giant TSMC there. But as KJZZ's Greg Hahne reports, China is warning Arizona political leaders against getting too friendly.

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LIN CHIA-LUNG: Three...

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Two, one.

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GREG HAHNE, BYLINE: Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung joined Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, at an opening ceremony for the office. Andy Biggs, the Republican challenging her reelection, appeared as well. Hobbs says the office will help facilitate growing business deals between the island and Arizona.

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KATIE HOBBS: A dedicated one-stop entity to assist businesses of all sizes as they invest and scale here.

HAHNE: In just the last three years, annual trade between Taiwan and Arizona jumped from $3 billion to over 21 billion. The office will also provide consular services to Taiwanese nationals in Arizona and New Mexico. But the new office here is angering the Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as its own. It sent multiple letters to Governor Hobbs protesting the office, asking the state to stop building political ties with Taiwan. One accuses the office of lending support to Taiwan's independence from China. Leaders here say manufacturing TSMC computer chips in the U.S. will keep America's economy independent if the current supply from Taiwan is disrupted.

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HAHNE: And Phoenix is very much celebrating its growing economic partnership with Taiwan.

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UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Thank you to everyone at the ballpark tonight celebrating Taiwanese heritage.

HAHNE: At a recent Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game, the cultural and economic office's director, Kevin Chiao, threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

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UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: A round of applause for Kevin Chiao.

HAHNE: Taiwanese trade executive Win Huang has lived in Phoenix since the '80s.

WIN HUANG: And then here comes TSMC. All of a sudden, I run into Taiwanese people all the time.

HAHNE: Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC employs about 3,500 people at its current Phoenix operations and plans to open a second factory by the middle of next year.

For NPR News, I'm Greg Hahne in Phoenix.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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