ACPL announces new look for Maker spaces

The Allen County Public Library announced plans to update its system-wide Maker Spaces Monday, in alignment with the library’s 2024-2028 strategic plan.

The spaces will be rebranded with new services under the banner of the Studios at the Library.

Kerstin Glaess is the program and partnership specialist with a focus on the Maker spaces. She said the spaces are moving beyond their current small craft atmosphere.

“We’re going into the world of video-audio production and advanced manufacturing for everyone, depending on what they want as a creative spark for their future," Glaess said.

Renderings of the planned studio are available online and they show a larger space which will include the old cafe area in the main library, as well as a new podcasting booth that can fit more people at once, upgraded 3D printers and more gathering areas for group work.

The Don Wood foundation awarded the library a $122,000 grant to help purchase new equipment, analysis and services immediately upon launch.

Construction on the new space is expected to be completed in late 2024 and will open in early 2025.