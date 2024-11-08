© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

ACPL features Miami Tribe member for storytelling at the library

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST
Katrina Mitten is a descendant of several local leaders, including Little Turtle, Tacumwah and Peshewa. She'll tell stories passed down through her family and answer questions.
Allen County Public Library
Katrina Mitten is a descendant of several local leaders, including Little Turtle, Tacumwah and Peshewa. She'll tell stories passed down through her family and answer questions.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Allen County Public Library is inviting members of the community to a storytelling event called ‘Stories of the Miami People.’

The event will feature artist and storyteller Katrina Mitten, a descendant of several notable area figures such as Little Turtle and Tacumwah, who will share stories of her family and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.

“Most of the people you’ve read about in history are my grandfathers and grandmothers, so I’ll be telling stories about them and their history and also stories of our family that were passed down," Mitten said.

Mitten said the event will be casual, giving people the opportunity to ask her questions about the history of the Miami people, who now have their own reserve land in Allen County.

The library will host two opportunities to hear Mitten’s stories, at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the downtown branch, 900 Library Plaza.
Tags
Arts & Culture local newsACPLAllen County Public LibraryMiami Tribe of OklahomaMiami Tribe
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott