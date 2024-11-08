ACPL features Miami Tribe member for storytelling at the library

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Allen County Public Library is inviting members of the community to a storytelling event called ‘Stories of the Miami People.’

The event will feature artist and storyteller Katrina Mitten, a descendant of several notable area figures such as Little Turtle and Tacumwah, who will share stories of her family and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.

“Most of the people you’ve read about in history are my grandfathers and grandmothers, so I’ll be telling stories about them and their history and also stories of our family that were passed down," Mitten said.

Mitten said the event will be casual, giving people the opportunity to ask her questions about the history of the Miami people, who now have their own reserve land in Allen County.

The library will host two opportunities to hear Mitten’s stories, at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the downtown branch, 900 Library Plaza.