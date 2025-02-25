New entertainment venue offers something fun for everyone

Courtesy/The Fairfield / Courtesy/The Fairfield Nathan Newport (left) and David Beer are proud to be thought of as locals looking out for locals.

After three years in the making, Fort Wayne’s new downtown entertainment venue, The Fairfield, is inviting the public to attend its grand opening this Thursday, Feb. 27.

The 100-year old building, located at 1510 Fairfield Avenue, has been brought into the 21st century, and now offers connectivity pathways to the heart of the city as well as Parkview Field, Electric Works and other neighboring attractions.

With three floors full of family friendly activities and amenities, founders David Beer and Nathan Newport believe this re-imagined historic space offers something fun for everyone.

Here they discuss their journey and what’s in store with WBOI’s Julia Meek.

Event Information:

The Fairfield Fort Wayne Grand Opening

Thursday, Feb. 27

3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Admission is free & all ages welcome

Learn more at The Fairfield Fort Wayne website.

Courtesy/The Fairfield

Here's a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: David Beer, Nathan Newport, welcome and congratulations on your wild and crazy enterprise.

Nathan Newport: Thank you for having us.

David Beer: Thank you very much.

Julia Meek: We are so glad you are there. Let's start with, what made you do it?

Nathan Newport: So, you know there's been a big want and need in the community for a very long time, especially for downtown, about having places that are active and social, especially during times of inclement weather.

I mean, the truth is, we live in Fort Wayne. It feels like eight months of winter here, you know, so, you have to have places for people to go and congregate. So for David and I, that was a big draw. Have an opportunity to get families and people together and collaborate in a space.

Julia Meek: This is quite the social enterprise. How did you choose what all to include there at the Fairfield.

David Beer: Nathan and I took the opportunity to tour a couple of our neighbor cities. We went up to Grand Rapids, Columbus, down to Indy, and really what we saw was the collaboration of the duckpin bowling.

You know, golf is a big staple in our city, so we just wanted to find a way to combine all of them to where they complement each other, but they were different enough that you could have a different experience on each level.

Julia Meek: So, these are sports that you actually enjoy, and the social side of life you actually enjoy. How intentional was it that you were out and about looking then for a place to do it?

Nathan Newport: So, that's what's funny about our story. There was never an intention to do this. There was never a business plan. There was never anything drawn up prior to. David and I were renovating some houses across the street.

We got to know the previous owner of the building. Asked if we could tour the building with him, just for fun, and we toured the building. There was a crazy amount of just stuff in the building, and we kind of navigated ourselves through, but when we got up to that third floor and we opened those doors, we fell in love with the space.

And we told ourselves that that's a wedding venue. 25-foot ceilings, huge trusses, just beautiful. And then we just had to figure out what the other floors would need in order to kind of make the whole thing work. But it was never a plan, ever. It was just an organic process that just happened coincidentally.

Julia Meek: It was love at first sight.

Nathan Newport: It was literally love at first sight. I still get chills right now, even just thinking about walking up there the first time, it was just such a special moment.

Julia Meek: What a story and what a lovely space it is. Now that's three floors of great, big fun that you're working with. Would you walk us through what is where in that building?

David Beer: Absolutely! Starting on our top floor, our third floor, that is our event space. You know all of your corporate events, all the way to weddings on your special day.

The next floor down, our second floor, that's our golf floor. So that's urban golf. We have eight golf simulator bays on that floor with a full kitchen and full bar. Our first floor is Pinhouse social, that has eight lanes of duckpin bowling. It's got bocce ball, cornhole, darts and then full kitchen, full bar as well.

Julia Meek: And we are talking about the social side of this. The full kitchens and bars make great amenities. These are fun, family friendly and accessible to all. The space, of course, is great for your dreams and the dreams of the city as well, but it was really old and needy, as you mentioned. How did that balance for you, the love, the desire, getting it, making it work.

Nathan Newport: I think that's one of the parts about being a young entrepreneur. You know, a lot of people have ideas, and there's a difference between people that have ideas and then the people that are willing to go out and make it happen.

And that's one of the things that David and I really pride ourselves on. You know, we've had to be relentless and gritty to make this project happen, but I think that that's what represents Fort Wayne so well. There's so many people that are just gritty and relentless and work really hard.

They put their heads down. There's nothing special about David and I. We've just worked out every single problem that we've come across and just kept a positive attitude about it. But we've definitely dealt with our fair share of problems with being 120-year-old building.

Julia Meek: So, that time frame, from concept to soft opening, you're talking three years. What had to happen, literally?

David Beer: Yeah, so, we bought the building and then spent almost an entire year just in design, figuring out the best way to navigate, like Nathan said, a 120-year-old building and, you know, find its highest and best use.

So yeah, we spent almost a year in design and then two years under construction. There was a few hurdles, (chuckles) but we overcame them, and I'm very happy with how it turned out.

Julia Meek: You've made it accessible, being in this 21st century as we are, the population thanks you for that. Also with the three floors, not to mention the corporate spaces in the basement, the elevator is obviously central to navigating that space. Was that a new expense or a refurb, or how much did you have to think about just getting people to the floors?

Nathan Newport: So, we built the elevator, and the elevator obviously goes from the basement up to the third floor. That was all part of our plans. Originally, there were four lots behind the building that we demoed out and turned into additional parking and then turned that back area kind of into the grand entrance.

So, we've got the stairs the ADA ramp, and then for us, it made sense that when you walked into the building, you'd be greeted by the elevator, and then we've got restrooms stacked on every single floor, when you come off the elevator. So that was an add-on.

And everything that we tried to do in that space, including the elevator, had to do with best guest experience. So if you're going to be in a lobby, you'd like there to be a restroom. You go up to the third floor, we wanted everything to be central, but out of the way for the venues.

You know, we brought in so many community members who were in the hospitality space to help us design it out. Because one of the things that we saw, and especially with us not having experience in hospitality or entertainment, is we wanted to lean on experts, so all of that placement was strategic.

Julia Meek: And okay, if you don't have backgrounds in the entertainment plex business, well now you kind of do., (chuckles) you're developing them fast. What skill sets did you have going into this, and what have you added that count the most, that have really made this work for you?

David Beer: So, Nathan and I complement each other really well, and we do that because we're exact opposites. (laughs) So, I am the let's slow down and think about it, take a minute, let me see the numbers and the plans.

And then Nathan's like, let's do it right now. Like, right now. (all laugh) I have a construction background, so you know, when it came to this project, that was kind of my focus.

Julia Meek: Okay, then Nathan, I think you're gonna vouch for what David said. What would you say you complement him with?

Nathan Newport: Well, so I'm definitely the grab the spaghetti, throw against the wall, see what sticks type of a person. (chuckles) We call it yin and yang. You know, David's very organized, and I'm just full tilt all the time.

The question that gets asked to my wife the most often is, how do you deal with Nathan? So it kind of gives you a good example of my energy level. But it's just a perfect balance, because even though we joke about it, it keeps us balanced, and we both know when to stay in our lanes, when to get the other person involved.

But I would say our communication between each other has always been really strong,

Julia Meek: Good for the both of you and for your enterprise. And there's always surprises in the reno & repurpose game, what were your biggest let's say?

David Beer: I would say, going into it, we had a pretty good idea of some of the major ones. We knew that the roof was a major issue. We knew that there was some structural issues that needed attended to. I'd say one of the biggest ones was the elevator.

We knew, obviously, that we were going to do, and we had to do it, but the process of doing it, it turned out to be a lot more extensive than what we anticipated. That was probably one of the bigger ones.

I'd say that one, and then our HVAC units, I think would probably be the second biggest hurdle that we came across. They're so big and typically they sit on the roof. They're called RTU's. rooftop units, but the building itself couldn't handle that much weight on its roof structurally, and never, had, exactly.

So, we actually had to build a structure behind the building, the south side of the building, to house all of those RTU's, those rooftop units.

Julia Meek: You have survived all of that. And one of the best surprises, maybe, though the rest of us knew that, is that you got past all that stuff, and you are where you are. now, that location, historically, is a really great spot where several neighborhoods literally connect, a ballpark moved in and downtown officially begins from that angle. How are your neighbors welcoming the new kids on the block?

Nathan Newport: We have developed great relationships with Tincaps Stadium, Electric Works, you know, the neighborhoods around us. The Packard house is, you know, one of the ones that we've become very good friends with.

You know, you mentioned earlier, you know, the Fort Wayne community and collaboration, we still pride ourselves on bringing in business. Hop River is a great example. You know, we have Hop River on our tap system right now. Paris helped us out tremendously in the very beginning.

And so for us, we want to support local, give back as much as we can. But in regards to like the neighborhood, our whole argument was that we were this pathway between downtown. Tincaps Stadium and Electric Works, because Electric Works kind of felt alone, you know, off to the side.

So, we felt it was very important that we cleaned up that area, add a bunch of additional lighting, clean up the parking lot, cut down all the brush, and make it safe for people to walk from downtown Tincaps Stadium to Electric Works and create these connectivity pathways.

You know, you go to all the same cities that David mentioned earlier, they all have done a very good job of creating connectivity, and any very good developer is going to tell you that is the key to success.

So, you know, we certainly don't see ourselves as a stand-alone, you know, we want the collaboration between those two entities and the surrounding entities.

Julia Meek: Totally built in and organic. Yes, the term keeps coming up, yes, yes.

David Beer: I would say one of the coolest parts is just welcoming our neighboring businesses over for lunch. It's really cool to see our Jess Lewis friends, you know, come over for lunch, all the different ones that are close by and walkable.

Julia Meek: What a great spot you have to show yourselves off and have the ice broken that way. Yeah, great development. So, it sounds like you have really been on an odyssey. It is going your way because of your own hard work, and you have hit the ground running with a soft opening and haven't had a chance to breathe. How was that soft opening? What did it show you?

Nathan Newport: I think. Think what's special about our story is the team that we've surrounded ourselves with. So, while, you know, we've collaborated with a lot of people, we've had great neighbors, people that give us a lot of help with the community.

Our team, you know, Nicole, who's our general manager, Brady, our chef, Cheyenne, our bar manager, Nolan, our bar manager, like John, like all of these guys, Kelly, you know, who's been in the wedding industry for 20 years, and has been with us for almost three years, advising us.

David Beville, head coach at St Francis men and women's golf team, and involved in our golf operation. You know, we have the best team. And so, when it came to soft openings, and there's been a lot of people that came through, just last Saturday, we had over 1000 people come through on just one day,

They've done such a great job of staying calm, figuring out the areas that we need to get better in, and then reacting and going and doing it. No one's sitting on their hands, like we all take a lot of pride in wanting this to be a long term, sustainable, great project, and we know that we have to react, and they are doing a fantastic job of that.

So, I think that there's so much of this is a testament to them, and that David and I are very proud of.

Julia Meek: It shows, and certainly you should be; good for you. Now, there's nothing typical (chuckles) about that space. What about your target markets? Who are you seeing so far and on what floor and how unique and special are they?

David Beer: I would say, what's really cool and fun about the spaces is, I don't know if there is an exact target market.

You know, like you mentioned before, we've got a space where you can come have some food and a drink, you know, if you're of age, or you can bring your family and play Duckpin bowling, or, you know, one of our multi-sport games on our simulators.

So, yeah, I really think that is what is so unique about our spaces. It is literally for everyone.

Nathan Newport: And the concept, obviously, it's unique. You know, Kelly says it best when she says, you can have a once in a lifetime experience or an everyday experience in our space. And I've always believed that that is the best way to describe it, you know.

And we really are, like the demographics that we're pulling. We're pulling everybody, everyone's coming over, because we built it out intentionally, where people can do all of those things.

Julia Meek: Do you dream of it being part of the destination tourism that the city planners and all of the economic development plans are working toward developing, then?

David Beer: I would say absolutely! if we are in the conversation of, you know, hey, what is there to do in Fort Wayne, I think we've done a good job, then.

Nathan Newport: Yeah, and visit Fort Wayne, Greater Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne, all those enterprises have been super supportive.

You know, Visit Fort Wayne's been over multiple times, and have, you know, done some marketing things, and, you know, put us on their websites. And so, it's been a great community collaboration, honestly.

Julia Meek: Great people all yes, in that list that you just mentioned. Now, as you spoke to it just a bit ago, I am curious. You've really got it all going on over there every day, but it's a great big space every day, that needs maintained every day. What about that sustainability? How are you really planning on tackling that to keep everything secure?

David Beer: I think that really comes down to our team. We really do just have the best team in the entire world. We couldn't do it without them.

Nathan Newport: Yeah, I agree with that. I think that as long as we're running the business and putting ourselves in a position to continue to be successful by making smart business decisions, taking care of the community, having reasonably priced food.

The way that we built ourselves out was, you know, we took all of the complaints of Fort Wayne and we implemented it into a business. So, we will never charge for parking. Our parking is free. We've got that additional parking lot to the right. That's free parking. That was a complaint of downtown. You got to pay to park, and you can never find parking. We've got the parking.

Our food and beverage is reasonably priced. When you walk into our doors, we greet you. We have taken all of these things. We're open late night. We're open on Sundays. We're open on Mondays. We're open till midnight.

All of these things that all of us Fort Wayne, people have complained about, you know, for 10 years, you know, we're like, well, we can solve that problem, we can solve that problem, we can solve that problem.

And what's happening? Because we've all kind of said the same thing, that this has been an issue, we are getting the support, because this is what everybody wanted.

So now, as operators, we have to make sure that we're taking care of people, we're doing all the things that we talked about, and then people will keep coming back. And we're confident it can be sustainable from there.

Julia Meek: Good luck to you, and you do have a plan and the hard work, and willpower to back it up that'll go a long way. Now, reimagination is actually a good word to describe your treatment of the Fairfield and its activities and amenities. Let's use it right here. If you could add one more thing to that Fun Zone you've created today? What would it be? What would you add?

David Beer: Oh gosh, that's a tough one. All of the elements that we have complement each other so well.

Nathan Newport: Well, I'll answer it like this way. We've got a fourth concept coming that's going to debut on 2/27, so Thursday, the 27th, where we're going to be debuting the fourth and final space.

We believe that we've already built out that vision that you're talking about, the dream space. So you'll have to just come back on Thursday and see.

Julia Meek: A surprise?

Nathan Newport: A surprise. (chuckles)

Julia Meek: We'll take that.

Nathan Newport: There you go!

Julia Meek: And at the end of the day, and last question, what do you want everyone in this community to know about the Fairfield's, past and future bearing on all of our sense of place, and mainly, how does it scream Fort Wayne?

David Beer: I think the big thing is, you know, Nathan and I are two young local entrepreneurs who poured our hearts into this, everything we have, you know, into this project.

You know, we're not going anywhere. The building's not going anywhere. We're happy we were able to save it, and really, really thankful for the support that we've gotten so far.

Nathan Newport: Yeah, I agree with that. I mean, we're locals looking out for locals. That's why we did the concept the way that we did. And looking back, you know, I think what that building represents, is it represents our city.

We took so much pride in corner to corner on that building, because we wanted to represent the city. Wasn't about David and I. It was about, if you're coming to Fort Wayne, and you walk into that building, you leave Fort Wayne, you're like, that was the coolest thing I've ever seen.

And for that to represent our city, I think is pretty cool. There's a lot of great places in Fort Wayne, and we feel very confident that ours is one of those unique spaces that people are going to feel a lot of pride saying that this is in their city.

Julia Meek: David Beer and Nathan Newport are founders and owners of The Fairfield. Thank you for taking the time to share this story with us, guys, best of luck.

Nathan Newport: Thank you so much.

David Beer: Yeah, thank you very much for having us.