© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

NACS board approves partnership to seek U.S. Olympic Trial Swim pool

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:39 PM EST
The proposed natatorium would be about 300% the size of the current natatorium.
Northwest Allen County Schools
The proposed natatorium would be about 300% the size of the current natatorium.

Northwest Allen County Schools and the Fort Wayne Swim and Wellness Alliance will partner to bring the U.S. Olympic Trial pool to the area.

The pool was moved from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne after last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

The Fort Wayne Swim and Wellness Alliance presented a possible partnership to the district in October to acquire the pool.

The pool would require a larger natatorium to house it, and the district’s current facility is undersized for the amount of use generated by the schools in the district.

The new 92,000-square foot natatorium would house two pools. It would offer more than 20 lanes and a larger diving pool.

It’s expected to cost $54 million, with the money coming from NACS, state grants, private funds and donations brought in by the Fort Wayne Swim and Wellness Alliance.

The board unanimously approved the partnership.
Tags
Education Northwest Allen County SchoolsNACS
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott