Cedar Canyon introduces students to district-first therapy dog

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:37 PM EDT
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
The Australian labradoodle Birdie Blue greets students and staff at Cedar Canyon Elementary School on her first day.
Northwest Allen County School’s Cedar Canyon Elementary introduced a therapy dog to students Tuesday, the first of her kind in a local Allen County school.

Birdie will work three days a week at Cedar Canyon where students will be encouraged to visit her on days when they need emotional support.
Birdie will work three days a week at Cedar Canyon where students will be encouraged to visit her on days when they need emotional support.

Birdie Blue is an 11-month-old Australian labradoodle who will begin working at Cedar Canyon three days a week in the next few weeks, helping students both academically and emotionally.

Principal Courtney Bailey began the process of bringing in a therapy dog nearly two years ago, when she approached the school board to get approval and create a policy for therapy dogs.

“So, dogs are great. Through research you’re able to see that they do a nice job of helping with the school environment, helps with reading and it just brings about a calmness within an environment.”

Birdie, named for the Cedar Canyon falcons with her middle name Blue chosen by students, is trained for physical affection, but also to sit calmly while students read aloud to her, practicing that skill.

The school raised $20,000 for the training for Birdie and now she’ll live with Bailey, who will take on any further costs. She says she’d like to see Birdie be able to visit other NACS schools in the future.
Tags
Education Northwest Allen County SchoolsNACSdogs
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
