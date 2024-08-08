Fort Wayne announces $15.3 million investments in city projects

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced Thursday that the state is investing $15.3 million in supplemental local income taxes. At a press conference Thursday, Tucker announced how the city plans to spend that money.

If Indiana determines a city paid too much in a fiscal year, it will return money in the form of supplemental local income tax dollars.

Tucker said the city will disperse the money into nine different focus areas:

-Funding for each city council district for neighborhood projects - $250,000 for each district, totaling $1.5 million

-Funding for city council at-large for neighborhood projects - $300,000

-Crossing bridge over Coliseum Boulevard as part of the Pufferbelly Trail - $2.5 million

-Three Portland Loos in the downtown area - $900,000

-Funding for Riverfront Phase IIB work - $2.8 million

-Playground equipment at City Parks – Lakeside, McCormick, Indian Village, Waynedale, Jehl, and Franke - $1.2 million

-Public safety funding as a requirement of the local income tax supplemental distribution - $1.4 million

-Set aside funds for the City’s general fund balance - $551,310

-Set aside funds for future capital projects through the LIT/CEDIT fund - $4.1 million

Tucker said the Portland Loos investment will help offset a burden downtown businesses are taking on with more people visiting downtown.

“It is not the responsibility of businesses downtown to have their restroom facilities open to the community,” Tucker said. “So, we’re looking at closing that gap.”

Portland Loos are single-occupancy public toilets. Tucker said they will be connected to the city’s water lines.

Tucker said her administration will work with the Fort Wayne City Council on the next steps for these initiatives.

