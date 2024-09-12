Fort Wayne Mayor Tucker gives update on Ten Point Coalition

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker said she wants to change the way the Ten Point Coalition operates in Fort Wayne.

She said when she took office, she reviewed all operations in the city and found areas in the Ten Point Coalition’s operations that left the city open to legal liability.

“I found a few things that left the city exposed, members walking the street exposed with liability of which I shared,” Tucker said. “So, we asked for a moment to pause until we can figure out how to fix or correct the concerns that I identified.”

The Ten Point Coalition in Fort Wayne was founded during Tom Henry’s administration in 2018. The goal was to help curb violence in the community, specifically in the Oxford Street Neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

The organization has its origins in Indianapolis, and has since become a national faith-based organization. Their goal is to implement strategies "to reduce violence and emphasize the importance of education, employment, and community partnerships."

It was founded in Fort Wayne under a model that had its workers working as contractors for the city when they walked the streets. Tucker said if something were to happen to a worker while they were walking the streets for the organization, the city would be legally liable and open to a lawsuit. She cited that concern in her decision to implement a pause in the program in early August.

Tucker said she’s been in talks with the Ten Point Coalition about adjusting its operating model since June. She said implementing the pause was her way of showing support to the organization. She said she could have seen the liability issue and broken off the partnership altogether, but she said she supports what the organization is about and wants to find a solution.

In late August, Tucker sent the group a proposal that would bring its workers back as part-time, donation/grant-funded workers. That model would absolve the city of legal liability for if something were to happen to a Ten Point Coalition worker while walking the streets. Tucker said the organization wants to meet with her regarding that proposal.

If the Ten Point Coalition agrees with the idea, Tucker said they could have operations back up and running in less than a week.