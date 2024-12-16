© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City of Fort Wayne highlights neighborhood infrastructure work

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
The Liberty Mills Trail, while small, connects neighborhoods in southwest Fort Wayne to other trails and shopping centers.
Screenshot
/
City of Fort Wayne
The Liberty Mills Trail, while small, connects neighborhoods in southwest Fort Wayne to other trails and shopping centers.

Fort Wayne’s neighborhoods saw $49 million in infrastructure investments in this past construction season.

That announcement came Thursday, and according to Mayor Sharon Tucker, those projects spanned all areas of the city.

According to the city, in that $49 million, there were nearly 39 miles of asphalt resurfacing, 22 lighting projects and four bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects.

However, the biggest highlight for the city was the three-quarters of a mile long Liberty Mills Road Trail project, which was completed in September.

That project represented a $1.49 million investment, funded in part by a tax increment financing district and a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money sent to the city.

It connected 17.75 miles of existing trails in Aboite Township.

There are now 104 miles of trails within the city limits, according to the public works department.

The city plans on $41.5 million for neighborhood infrastructure projects in 2025.
Government Fort Wayne TrailsThe City of Fort WayneinfrastructureFort Wayne Area Trail NetworkMayor Sharon TuckerFort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
