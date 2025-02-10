© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Council set to vote on delayed CEDIT funds for local orgs

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:52 PM EST
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News

Allen County Council is once again expected to vote on $11 million from the county’s CEDIT fund to support the budgets of several organizations at their meeting on Wednesday.

The $11.6 million was requested by the County Commissioners and has been pushed back by County Council several times since October. The request includes $83,000 for the Downtown Improvement District.

Downtown Fort Wayne marketing director Preston Wallace said the delayed approval hasn’t affected the organization’s day-to-day operations yet.

“Now, obviously if this continues to be delayed further into the year, it could cause some issues for us," he said. "But, as with any organization, there’s always contingencies in place from a financial standpoint. I’m hopeful and determined that that won’t be the case, but that’s obviously always a possibility.”

At the meeting in January, County Council decided to table the funds after a 4-3 vote initiated by Council Vice President Paul Lagemann. Councilman Tom Harris pushed back on the decision, calling it “completely inappropriate.”

County Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tags
Government Allen County CouncilAllen County Board of Commissioners
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
