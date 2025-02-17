© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City of Fort Wayne announces youth sports complex for north river

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:34 PM EST
An artist's rendering of the proposed North River Fieldhouse, announced by the City of Fort Wayne in February 2025.
Photo provided
/
City of Fort Wayne
The City of Fort Wayne announced plans Friday to turn a 29-acre vacant lot across Clinton Street from Science Central into a sports tourism destination.

In a press conference and subsequent news release, Mayor Sharon Tucker says the North River Fieldhouse will be developed on the property, providing “one of the anchors of the vibrant riverfront district.”

The goal of the facility is to establish Fort Wayne as a “key youth and adaptive sports tourism destination.”

The building would span 160,000 square feet, and could accommodate a variety of sports and activities from basketball and baseball to pickleball and flag football.

The price tag, according to city officials, would be between $50 and $60 million dollars.

The complex as a whole is estimated to generate approximately $36 million in economic activity annually. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission would oversee and manage the project, according to a release from the city.

In a response to the city’s announcement, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael issued a statement reminding the community of their plans to build a 160,000- square foot youth sports complex called Field of Grace.
Government Riverfront DevelopmentNorth River FieldhouseThe City of Fort WayneFort Wayne Mayor Sharon TuckerDowntown Development
