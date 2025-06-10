Fort Wayne awards $380,000 in grants to local assistance programs

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced $380,000 in funding for 22 local non-profit programs focused on helping low- and moderate income residents.

The City of Fort Wayne's Housing and Neighborhood Services Director, Kelly Lundberg said not every community uses the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund non-profit services, but Mayor Tucker is committed to addressing needs of residents who are struggling.

“We just know that families are out there and they’re struggling with the increase in rent and groceries, so we really need our non-profit partners there to help these families out.”

The money comes from the city’s share of the federal Community Development Block grant and Emergency Solutions grant. It is focused on programs that assist with shelter, basic needs, employment skills and youth development.

The decision on the 22 non-profits came after a competitive grant process. Some of the organizations selected included the Center for Nonviolence, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and the Literacy Alliance.

A full list of the awarded non-profits and the programs the funds will support:

