Fort Wayne awards $380,000 in grants to local assistance programs

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:19 PM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced $380,000 in funding for 22 local non-profit programs focused on helping low- and moderate income residents.

The City of Fort Wayne's Housing and Neighborhood Services Director, Kelly Lundberg said not every community uses the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund non-profit services, but Mayor Tucker is committed to addressing needs of residents who are struggling.

“We just know that families are out there and they’re struggling with the increase in rent and groceries, so we really need our non-profit partners there to help these families out.”

The money comes from the city’s share of the federal Community Development Block grant and Emergency Solutions grant. It is focused on programs that assist with shelter, basic needs, employment skills and youth development.

The decision on the 22 non-profits came after a competitive grant process. Some of the organizations selected included the Center for Nonviolence, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and the Literacy Alliance.

A full list of the awarded non-profits and the programs the funds will support:

  • Blue Jacket, Inc. – Transitional Employee Support
    Provides job training and employee wages at the agency’s social enterprise businesses.
  • Brightpoint – Coordinated Entry
    Supports the mandated social service system that helps area agencies coordinate services for people in need of housing.
  • Brightpoint – Covering Kids & Families          
    Helps families enroll in public health insurance like Medicaid and the Health Insurance Marketplace.
  • Brightpoint – Rapid Re-Housing
    Helps families maintain or obtain stable housing.
  • Catholic Charities – Journey Home
    Provides one-on-one case management services for individuals as they transition from emergency shelter to longer-term housing.
  • Center for Nonviolence – Project SAFE
    Provides low- to moderate-income survivors of domestic violence with education resources, and support.
  • Early Childhood Alliance – Childcare Support
    Supports childcare for low- to moderate-income children in the Beacon Learning Program.
  • Euell A. Wilson Center – Work Ready Youth
    Supports low-income teens in obtaining and maintaining employment, including job placement, workshops, personalized career and life coaching.
  • Forgotten Stones – Housing Support
    Helps residents who struggle with homelessness manage their finances, pay their bills on time, and maintain their housing.
  • Fort Wayne Housing Authority Housing Opportunities Program – Rapid Re-Housing
    Helps families maintain or obtain stable housing.
  • Fort Wayne Urban League - Youth Empowerment Services
    Offers students a safe and welcoming space, one-on-one tutoring and peer support.
  • Just Neighbors – Shelter Operations
    Supports essential services at Just Neighbors Shelter, the only local emergency shelter that serves families experiencing homelessness.
  • The League – Benefit Enrollment Center
    Assists people with disabilities in applying for benefits such as SNAP (food stamps)
  • Mustard Seed Furniture Bank – Beds4Kids
    Provides low-income children a new twin mattress, bed frame, pillow, sheet set and blanket.
  • St. Joseph Missions – Life Skills Coach
    Helps residents build practical life skills needed to move toward independent living.
  • St. Joseph Missions – Shelter Operations
    Supports the only local emergency shelter that specifically serves unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.
  • TeenWorks – Employment Training
    Provides paid internships, life skills training, and career/college exploration to under-served teens.
  • The Literacy Alliance – Project Graduate
    Supports free High School Equivalency (HSE) classroom instruction to adults working to obtain their high school diploma.
  • Vincent Village – Car Care
    Provides Vincent Village residents transportation to work, medical appointments and school. 
  • Wellspring – Youth Programming
    Supports the free after-school program and summer day camp for low-income youth.
  • YWCA Northeast Indiana – Emergency Financial Assistance
    Assists individuals and families living in the shelter by providing payments to third-party vendors to cover short-term, emergency expenses such as rent and utilities.
  • YWCA Northeast Indiana – Shelter Operations
    Funding to support the domestic violence and addiction recovery shelters.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, The City of Fort Wayne, Mayor Sharon Tucker, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
