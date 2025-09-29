Allen County vote center plan receive one of two needed endorsements

The Allen County Election Board received its first of two resolutions needed to proceed with the planned 53 vote centers.

On Friday, Allen County Commissioners Richard Beck and Therese Brown voted to designate Allen as a vote center county.

Commissioner Ron Turpin was absent.

The Election Board will now go to the County Council on Oct. 8 for a similar resolution.

The two resolutions are required by the state to enact the vote center plan.

Earlier this month, the Election Board approved the creation of 53 vote centers, replacing the precinct-based system currently in existence.

The number of vote centers was increased from the initial 39 requested after feedback from the community.

The approved plan also increases the number of early voting locations.