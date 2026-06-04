© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Fort Wayne City Council hears from dozens of residents about proposed homeless resource center

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.

Fort Wayne City Council heard nearly two hours of public comment Tuesday about a proposed homeless resource center at 331 East Washington Boulevard.

While some in the city oppose its location, citing unspecified safety concerns, many expressed support for the project during the meeting.

The proposed low-barrier Anchor Resource Center would be open 24/7 and provide access to services such as connection to housing and job training, as well as mental and physical health care.

Surak Enterprises’ Nancy Townsend said the homeless population is concentrated downtown, and that area of downtown was chosen years ago by the location of services such as The Rescue Mission.

"Doing nothing is not an option," Townsend said. "We don't understand why everyone thinks this will not help. It doesn't exist today. This type of service doesn't exist today, and we're proposing it."

If it goes forward, it will sit diagonally across from The Rescue Mission and around the corner from the Matthew 25 Health Clinic and other resources.

Late last month, city officials announced more than $2.25 million in philanthropic pledges for the resource center.

Council did not make any decision on the shelter, but will hold a public hearing next week on the planned funding mechanism.
Tags
Government HomelessnessThe City of Fort WayneFort Wayne City CouncilAnchor Resource Center
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green