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City of Fort Wayne honored for climate protection effort

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
Volunteer Camille Garrison installs the temperature sensor on Betsy Kachmar's car window. The sensor slides over the window and then sits firmly once it's been rolled up.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Volunteers work on the city's heatmapping program in 2024.

The City of Fort Wayne was honored last week by the nationwide association of mayors for its work to combat extreme heat in specific neighborhoods.

Mayor Sharon Tucker was among 12 mayors awarded for their Climate Protection program.

The heatmapping program was rolled out in 2024, partnering with federal agencies and using volunteers to create a detailed map of what areas of the city were the warmest.

One of those areas was the city’s East Central neighborhood, where temperatures were higher than average. Residents also deal with higher than average rates of poverty and poor air quality.

The initiative engaged 40 volunteers to collect data and talk about the issue.

Information collected by the project was then translated into community-supported actions such as providing more shaded bus stops.
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Government City of Fort WayneThe City of Fort WayneMayor Sharon TuckerFort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
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