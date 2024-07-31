© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
ACPL, TRAA honors security officers who performed life-saving aid in May

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:49 PM EDT
Nick Partaka receives a certificate of recognition from members of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. Partaka was one of three security officers who responded when librarians found a patron unresponsive on the floor in reader services in May.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The Allen County Public Library and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority honored three safety and security officers today who helped save a patron’s life earlier this year.

On May 15, librarians at the main library branch downtown alerted security to a patron in reader services who had fallen and was unresponsive. Three officers responded and were able to use an AED and begin CPR.

Nick Partaka was one of the first officers to respond that day, and one of the three being recognized. He said it was a good thing his training kicked in and pushed him to move quickly.

“As crazy as it is, you kind of just kick into that mindset and, like, this is what has to be done. Because there’s not really any time to mess around. Minutes and seconds count to potentially save the person’s life.”

By the time an ambulance arrived to transport the person to a hospital, officials say he was awake and responding. The other officers honored at the ceremony were Adrian Duvaul and Mike Fisher, who was unable to attend the surprise ceremony.

Both Partaka and Duvaul said they have seen the patron since and he’s doing well.

The library is currently in the process of training staff at all of the branches in first response and AED, which will ultimately lead them to be added to 911’s list of emergency response locations.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI.
