Old school building to see new life as health clinic

Neighborhood Health continues their efforts to expand care on the Southeast Side of Fort Wayne with the Oxford Project, after the community came together to save the former L.C. Ward building. The organization plans to turn the old building into wrap-around health care.

The L.C. Ward building, previously owned by Fort Wayne Community Schools, had been unused since 2017 and was slated for demolition, but neighbors and elected officials representing the area objected, believing it could be put to better use.

In 2021, the FWCS board agreed to hand ownership of the building over to Neighborhood Health for $10. Now, the building has become a $20 million renovation project.

Sarah Neace is the director of mission advancement for Neighborhood Health. She says it’s quite an investment but they believe the southeast side is worth investing in.

“We are really about hearing the patient, learning their needs, treating the whole person.”

Neace says they’ve had a very successful capital campaign so far, as they’re more than halfway to their goal. The building will have primary care, dental care, behavioral health services and a community center room where they can meet more of the community needs.

Last month, AWS Foundation provided $1 million in funds for the Oxford Clinic to provide services to people with disabilities. The clinic is slated to open June 2025.